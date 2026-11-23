Myanmar urged to comply with international law after ICJ genocide ruling on Rohingya Muslims

Several European nations, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and The Gambia on Monday called on Myanmar to meet its obligations under international law following an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling holding Myanmar responsible for genocide against Rohingya Muslims.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, The Gambia, the UK and the Greek Cypriot Administration said they acknowledged the judgment of the ICJ.

"We underscore that the Court's judgment is binding upon Myanmar and call on Myanmar to comply fully with its obligations under international law, including the Court's decision," they noted.

Saying that the genocide ruling marks an "important step" toward accountability and justice for Rohingya victims and survivors, the statement noted that the Rohingya have endured years of appalling violence, displacement and persecution.

"The Court's ruling sends a clear message that such acts cannot be committed with impunity," it noted.

The foreign ministers highlighted that creating conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar is "essential."

On Thursday, the ICJ ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State.

The court ordered Myanmar to provide reparations to victims and take measures to prevent further violations.

The case was brought by the West African nation of The Gambia in 2019.