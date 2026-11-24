US AI firm Anthropic PBC is introducing a new data-protection system allowing business clients to retain control of their data when using its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The move marks a shift from the company's earlier policy requiring customer data to be stored on Anthropic's servers for 30 days.

The company plans to release an early version of the system, called enterprise frontier safeguards, for customers using its Mythos and Fable AI models, according to the report.

Under the new arrangement, enterprise customers will still be required to retain prompts and responses for 30 days to help detect sophisticated cyberattacks.

However, instead of storing the information on Anthropic's systems, customers will be able to keep the data within their own cloud computing environments.

Jon Turow, Anthropic's head of safeguards for its most advanced AI models, said customers opting for the arrangement will retain control of the encryption keys protecting their stored data, according to Bloomberg.

Anthropic's software will conduct automated scans every 15 minutes to identify potential signs of sophisticated cyberattacks.

If a possible threat is detected, customers will receive an automated alert detailing the relevant conversation data and can decide how to respond.

Anthropic will also receive an alert but will not have access to the underlying data, Turow said.

Anthropic had been developing the alternative system for several months.

Bloomberg reported in August that the company was working on the technology, while Anthropic said in September that it expected to introduce it in the fall.

Turow said the company developed enterprise frontier safeguards in collaboration with more than 100 customers, including investment banks, major technology companies, startups, and law firms.

He described the development process as "a puzzle to solve," the report said.