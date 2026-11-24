The US State Department on Tuesday reminded American citizens not to travel to Ukraine because of the Russia-Ukraine war, warning that attacks continue to threaten the entire country.

"Russian missile and drone attacks continue to affect all parts of Ukraine, and strikes can occur at any time, with limited or no warning," the department said in an advisory on US social media platform X.

The department also cautioned that men ages 23 to 60 with Ukrainian citizenship may not be allowed to leave the country, including those who hold dual citizenship. It said they may be required to join the military during martial law.

The department urged US citizens already in Ukraine to turn on notifications in the Air Raid Alert app, know the location of the closest shelter and follow martial law restrictions.

It also strongly encouraged them to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, known as STEP, to receive updates from the US Embassy.

The advisory did not cite any specific new incidents or threats.





