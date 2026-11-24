A coalition of more than 60 aviation industry organizations and companies urged Congress on Monday to provide at least $30 billion in additional funding to modernize the nation's aging air traffic control system, warning that recent disruptions have exposed growing weaknesses in US aviation infrastructure.

In a letter addressed to congressional leaders, the Modern Skies Coalition called on lawmakers to complete the fiscal year 2027 appropriations process and approve the funding before the end of the 119th Congress.

"The recent air traffic control ground stop, which was yet another blow to the traveling and shipping public, put a national spotlight on just how fragile the system has become, and underscores a pressing need for Congress to fix this problem sooner rather than later," the letter said.

The group, which represents more than 60 aviation stakeholders, including airlines, aircraft manufacturers, airports, pilots' associations and aviation trade organizations, said additional funding should support comprehensive modernization as well as adequate staffing and training for air traffic control personnel.

The coalition also urged Congress to avoid another government shutdown, warning that disruptions to federal operations disproportionately affect the aviation industry.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last week that he would accept any level of funding approved by Congress to modernize the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) aging air traffic control infrastructure, while urging lawmakers to back a $50 billion investment package.

Duffy had initially sought $30 billion, including $18 billion for airport improvements, but increased the request to $50 billion following the Nov. 13 incident, which triggered the longest nationwide US ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.