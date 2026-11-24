UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said Monday that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are not receiving the safety, assistance or recovery they need despite a ceasefire.

"On the International Day of Solidarity, we affirm an enduring truth: The Palestinian people have a right to dignity, justice and self-determination," Mohammed said in remarks delivered on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a special meeting in New York marking the day.

"There is no time to waste. No excuse for inaction. And no place for impunity," she said.

Describing the devastation in Gaza as "staggering," she said tens of thousands of people have been killed and homes, schools and hospitals reduced to rubble, with another winter settling in.

She stressed that "nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."

"Solidarity must mean more than bearing witness to suffering. It must mean acting to end it," she added.

On the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, she said settler violence, demolitions, evictions, land seizures and displacement are driving Palestinian families from their homes at a scale not seen in generations.

She said Israeli settlement expansion, including efforts to advance the E1 plan, threatens the viability of the two-state solution, adding: "These activities must stop immediately."

Mohammed also said humanitarian workers must never be targeted and that aid must never be "obstructed, diverted, or used as a bargaining chip." She urged member states to provide political and financial support to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), noting that it must be allowed to fulfill its mandate.

On the way forward, she said recovery must be led by Palestinians, must go beyond rebuilding infrastructure, and cannot substitute for a political solution. A joint UN and World Bank assessment found the conflict has undone 77 years of human development in Gaza, she said.

"There can be no peace in the Middle East without realizing the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-determination," she said, calling the two-state solution "the only viable path forward."