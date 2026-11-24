Shanghai Communist Party chief Chen Jining and a senior Ministry of Science and Technology official are under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and laws, state media reported Tuesday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and secretary of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

He is the fourth member of the ruling party's Politburo to be investigated during its current term, which began in 2022. The probe is being conducted by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Chen, 62, is the first sitting Shanghai chief to be placed under investigation since Chen Liangyu was removed from office in 2006.

Born in 1964 in Lishu County in northeastern Jilin province, Chen joined the CPC in June 1984.

He holds a PhD in engineering from Imperial College London, where he studied environmental systems analysis in the Department of Civil Engineering, and is a professor.

Chen was appointed minister of environmental protection in 2015 and became mayor of Beijing in January 2018.

Local media reported that Chen last appeared publicly last Thursday, when he inspected a state-owned enterprise.

In a separate development, Liu Min, a senior official at the Ministry of Science and Technology, has been placed under investigation for suspected "serious violations of party discipline and national laws."



