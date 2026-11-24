Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned Monday that the Middle East could not afford another round of tensions between the United States and Iran.

The Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera quoted Sheikh Mohammed as saying that Doha was working with Washington and Tehran to restart negotiations. The broadcaster reported that there was no sign yet of an understanding between the two sides.

Sheikh Mohammed met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, DC, to launch the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, describing the forum as central to bilateral relations and expressing Doha's desire to deepen defense cooperation with Washington.

In its account of the meeting, the US State Department said Rubio praised Qatar's international mediation efforts and stressed the need for continued coordination with Doha "to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East." The two also discussed closer cooperation on economic and security issues.

Tensions between Iran and the US have persisted since a US and Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28.

Iran and the US remain at odds over how to implement a June memorandum of understanding reached in Islamabad. Disputes over sanctions, a US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz have complicated efforts to end the war.