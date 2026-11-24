German public turns against further military aid to Ukraine in new survey

Support among Germans for continued military aid to Ukraine has flipped into opposition, a new survey showed on Tuesday.

Fifty-three percent of respondents now reject further German military assistance to Ukraine, up from 39% a year earlier, according to the annual Berlin Pulse survey by the Körber Foundation. Only 46% still back military aid, down from 59% in the previous poll.

Germans remain almost evenly split on whether Ukraine's defense against Russia also protects the security of Germany and Europe: 50% agree and 48% disagree.

"Germany is expected to lead in Europe — that is what many partners expect. The German public sees it differently: nearly two-thirds reject a military leadership role," said Sarah Pagung, head of international politics at the Koerber Foundation. "This gap between external expectations and domestic support is the central challenge of German foreign policy."

On the war that began in 2022, six in 10 respondents (61%) believe Germany and Europe are not doing enough to push for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, nearly two-thirds (64%) reject normalizing relations with Russia while the war continues.

The survey found broad concern about the international environment: two-thirds of Germans (65%) expect military conflicts worldwide to increase. Yet the desire for greater foreign-policy restraint is growing.

Forty-eight percent say Germany should hold back more in international crises — up five percentage points from last year — while only 40% favor stronger international engagement, down from 48%. Among those who want more engagement, a large majority (77%) specifically want greater diplomatic efforts.

The deepest division runs along party lines. At least half of supporters of Chancellor Merz's conservative CDU/CSU alliance, the center-left SPD, the environmentalist Greens and the socialist Left Party favor stronger international engagement.

By contrast, 84% of supporters of the right-wing AfD want more restraint. Only 11% of AfD supporters back military aid to Ukraine, and 75% favor normalizing relations with Russia.





