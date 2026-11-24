Iraq and Egypt signed several agreements Monday to expand cooperation as the two countries' prime ministers held talks in Cairo.

The agreements were signed at the conclusion of the fourth session of the Iraqi-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee chaired by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly, said the Iraqi prime minister's office.

They included a tax treaty to prevent double taxation and tax evasion as well as memorandums of understanding in areas ranging from pharmaceuticals and broadcasting to fisheries, scientific research, nuclear regulation, youth and sports.

The two prime ministers also met with Egyptian business leaders to discuss investment opportunities in Iraq.

Al-Zaidi said his government would offer incentives to Egyptian investors and facilitate their operations in Iraq, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Madbouly expressed readiness for Egyptian companies to expand their involvement in Iraq's development projects, while business leaders outlined plans to establish new factories in the country.

Earlier Monday, Al-Zaidi met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for talks on strengthening bilateral ties and coordinating positions on regional and international issues.

The Iraqi prime minister made his first official visit to Egypt since taking office in May.