Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy says mine blasts set 3 oil tankers ablaze in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC Navy) said late Monday that three oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

It said two of the tankers struck naval mines in the eastern part of the strait and that powerful explosions triggered fires aboard all three vessels.

It said US military air cover had failed to prevent the incidents and that it would release footage of the explosions and fires.

It also warned vessels against taking "unauthorized routes" or ignoring maritime warnings in the strait.

Iran announced on July 12 that it closed the Strait of Hormuz after the US resumed military strikes against the country.

Tehran has warned that it would target vessels using routes other than those designated by Iranian authorities or attempting to transit the waterway without permission.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major shipping route for global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but implementation stalled over disagreements concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.