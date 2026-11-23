Türkiye has opened applications for a grant program to support the development of humanoid robots for industrial use, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir announced Monday.

Companies will receive grants covering 50% of their project budgets under the program, Kacir said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The program aims to expand the use of AI-powered robots in industry, strengthen Türkiye's robotics capabilities, and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for critical components.

Kacir said the initiative would also strengthen the country's capacity to manufacture advanced technology and boost its competitiveness.

Companies can apply through the Industry and Technology Ministry's portal until Dec. 31, 2026.