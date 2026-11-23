NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned on Monday of "intensifying malign activities targeting our nations," citing acts of sabotage against railways, attacks targeting cargo vessels at sea, "relentless" cyberattacks and recent security incidents in Poland and the Black Sea.

Speaking at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's annual session in Berlin, Rutte said allied countries were increasingly exposed to a range of threats, including sabotage, cyberattacks, airspace incursions and violations of maritime space.

"One day, it can be in the form of an arson attack against a factory or drones disrupting an airport. The next, it is sabotaged railways or cargo vessels targeted at sea, and cyberattacks. These cyberattacks at the moment are relentless," he said.

Rutte pointed to a "dangerous incident" in Poland on Friday and several serious developments in the Black Sea in recent weeks, saying NATO was working with Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye to address the threats.

The NATO chief warned that the threats would not disappear anytime soon, stressing that all allied countries were affected through interconnected infrastructure, including pipelines, cables, energy grids and economies.

"We are all targeted, that we are all affected," he said, urging allies to step up their efforts to stay ahead of emerging dangers.

He urged the allies to increase defense spending and investments, saying several members were already projected to meet or exceed the alliance's 5% defense spending targets this year.

Rutte also called for increased industrial production of defense capabilities, including air defense systems, drones, counter-drone technologies and deep precision-strike capabilities.

He said NATO was making progress on ammunition production, projecting that the alliance would have the capacity to produce around 4 million artillery shells annually by next year, nearly double the 2025 level.