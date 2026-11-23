Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette, the Merkury, in a Libyan port using seven naval drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, shortly after a drone strike on a Russian military-linked cargo ship in ⁠the Gulf of Finland.

Zelenskiy said ⁠a second target off Libya that was also hit on Sunday was the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said Russia had used to transport ⁠weapons.

"We continue operations in designated waters," Zelensky posted on Telegram.

He said a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter had been destroyed along with the corvette. Russia's Defence Ministry did not imediately comment on either incident.

Libya's eastern-based government said the Merkury was docked at the Benghazi naval base on Sunday when it was hit in a suspected drone attack.

It said the ship had stopped to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia under a cooperation ⁠agreement.

After ⁠a civil war, western Libya is controlled by an internationally recognised Government of National Unity based in Tripoli, while the east is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has ties with Russia.

Osama Hamad, prime minister of the eastern-based government, said he had asked the UN General Assembly and Security Council to investigate "suspicions that the boats had been ⁠launched from western Libya... and for verification of the presence of Ukrainian experts in the country, as well as formal explanations from Kyiv about their activities".

RUSSIAN CARGO SHIP ATTACKED IN GULF OF FINLAND

On Saturday, a suspected Ukrainian drone attack set fire to another Russian cargo ship, the Sparta II, operated by the Russian defence logistics firm Oboronlogistika, ⁠in ‌international waters ‌in the Gulf of Finland.

Kyiv has not commented ⁠on that attack but the ‌Finnish military said it was likely to have been carried out by Ukraine. All 16 crew were evacuated ⁠onto a nearby Russian ship, one of them ⁠slightly injured.

Russian, Estonian and Finnish vessels fought the fire after the ⁠Sparta II drifted into Finnish waters, and a Russian ship began towing it away on Sunday.







