Saudi Arabia and Egypt condemned drone strikes in Sudan's Greater Khartoum region Sunday and called for civilians and international personnel to be protected.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry described the attacks as "brutal" and urged respect for international humanitarian law.

Egypt said the attacks caused civilian casualties and damaged civilian facilities, condemning the targeting of civilians and international organizations.

Both countries reaffirmed support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty and state institutions.

Earlier Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said drones targeted Khartoum, and a UN building in a civilian neighborhood was damaged while staff were inside.

"It is unacceptable that we are put at such risk," OCHA said, stressing that humanitarian personnel and assets are protected under international humanitarian law.

The agency did not say who was responsible or whether anyone in the building was injured.

Witnesses told Anadolu that they heard anti-aircraft fire and explosions as Sudanese army air defenses responded to a drone attack on the capital.

Neither the army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had commented on the attack.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 15, 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF because of disagreements about integrating the paramilitary force into the regular military.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.