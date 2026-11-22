US intelligence chief says Putin is 'not America's friend in Ukraine'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a friend when it comes to Ukraine, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said ⁠on Sunday, days ⁠after President Donald Trump spoke warmly of Russia's leader.

"He is not America's friend in Ukraine," Clayton told ABC News' "This Week" ⁠program. "Not at all."

Asked about Trump's recent description of Putin as a friend, Clayton also said the term was "entirely appropriate" in the context of discussions among leaders of the world's three leading nuclear powers — the United States, Russia and China — during last week's high-profile summit in China.

Trump defended calling Putin a friend ⁠on ⁠Thursday, saying that "it's nice to have people that have 4,000 nuclear weapons as a friend as opposed to an enemy." But when asked about the subject again on Friday, Trump declined to say whether Putin is a friend to the United States as ⁠a whole: "I can't speak to America."

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and controls about a fifth of the country's territory. Putin has shown no sign of dropping his demand that Ukraine surrender all of its eastern Donbas ⁠region ‌in exchange ‌for peace.

Trump's description of Putin ⁠as a friend drew ‌criticism from European allies of Ukraine. "Mr Putin is not our friend and ⁠will never be," Polish Prime Minister ⁠Donald Tusk said.

Asked on Thursday about Trump's ⁠remarks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shrugged and walked away.



























