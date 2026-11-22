A satellite image shows a capsized Russian corvette and damage to the northern port area following a suspected drone attack at Benghazi naval base, Libya, November 22, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Ukrainian explosive-laden drone boats targeted a commercial vessel off Libya's Benghazi port, Libyan media reported Sunday, hours after an explosion aboard a Russian ship docked at the port.

Al-Masar and Libya Al-Hadath, two broadcasters affiliated with Libyan forces in the east of the country, reported that remotely operated boats targeted the port, the city's coastline and a commercial vessel offshore.

The broadcasters shared footage they said showed Ukrainian drone boats targeting the vessel and Libyan naval divers heading out to rescue those aboard.

They also released footage purportedly showing air and naval units striking drone boats approaching the Benghazi naval base.

Earlier Sunday, Libya's eastern-based government said preliminary findings suggested that a Russian ship docked at the naval base had been struck by drones. It called for a joint investigation with Russian authorities.

There was no immediate comment from Russia or Ukraine.