The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) called early Monday for an independent probe into Sunday's attacks on vessels in Benghazi port and off the city's coast.

The mission sought an "immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account," saying the UN stood ready to assist Libyan authorities.

It urged all parties to exercise "maximum restraint" and avoid publishing unverified information or politicizing the incident while the investigation was underway.

UNSMIL also warned against escalatory actions or rhetoric that could fuel tensions within Libya or draw the country into wider regional or international confrontations.

Libya "must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts," it said.

The mission also stressed that Libya's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be fully respected. It said the attacks highlighted the urgent need to reunify national institutions and strengthen their ability to protect the country.

Sunday's attacks targeted a Russian ship docked at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo vessel offshore, according to Libyan sources and local media.

Ten people were injured in the first attack, a Libyan source told Anadolu. Local reports said the Maltese vessel's crew had been evacuated.

Libya's eastern-based government said late Sunday that it filed a formal complaint with the UN General Assembly and Security Council seeking an international investigation and demanded an explanation from Ukraine about its military activities in Libya.

There was no immediate comment from Russia or Ukraine.

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations: one led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which controls the west of the country, and another appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 led by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, which governs the east and much of the south.





