News World Trump says Iran has stepped up drone and missile attacks

Trump says Iran has stepped up drone and missile attacks

In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, United States President Donald Trump said that Iran launched more drones and missiles during the past week than at any point in over a year.

Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.



"Don't worry, they've all been knocked down, and done no damage," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.



Attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have also increased recently, with Tehran suspected of being behind them. Bahrain, a Gulf state that hosts US military bases, has also repeatedly come under Iranian attack.



The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global energy supplies, has become a major flashpoint between Washington and Tehran since the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran in late February.



The latest attacks have fuelled fears of renewed escalation in the region.











