There is no consensus among NATO member states on Ukrainian accession to the Western military alliance, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday following a renewed call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his country to be admitted to NATO.



While Ukraine had been granted the "perspective" of future NATO membership, there was currently "no unanimity" among its members, Rutte said at the annual meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin.



At the same time, he emphasized: "There is total clarity on the side of the alliance that when it comes to our posture on who is a member of NATO, yes or no, it's for NATO to decide."



Rutte said that whether Ukraine's NATO membership could form part of negotiations with Russia was a separate question. "But the problem speculating about those talks is: To speculate about talks, we need talks," he said.



Rutte noted with approval that the United States was currently making "Herculean" efforts to get talks under way while coordinating closely with Ukraine and Europe.



He added that NATO needed Russian President Vladimir Putin "to play ball to be able to see how this all ends up."



Earlier on Monday, Zelensky called once again for his country to be admitted to the alliance.



Addressing the NATO Parliamentary Assembly by video link from Kiev, he said that membership would be a better solution for European security than security guarantees that merely resemble the mutual defence clause under Article 5 of the NATO treaty.



Russia opposes Ukraine joining NATO. The alliance has agreed in principle that Ukraine should become a member. However, the United States has opposed this in recent years.



