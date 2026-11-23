Pakistan and Portugal on Monday agreed to expand political ties, bilateral trade and investment, as Lisbon announced its "full support" for an extension of the European Union's GSP+ status for Islamabad.

The agreement was reached during delegation-level talks between Pakistan's top diplomat Ishaq Dar and visiting Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel in Islamabad.

Pakistan's current GSP+ status is set to expire in 2027, after which Islamabad will seek a renewal.

GSP+ status is a special incentive awarded to developing countries to "pursue sustainable development and good governance" in exchange for reducing import duties to zero on two-thirds of the tariff lines covering their exports.

The two sides also agreed to set up a Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) between Pakistan and Portugal, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

The JMC would help promote business, trade and investment between the two countries by identifying the "hurdles" for consideration.

The two foreign ministers also signed an "Agreement on the Mutual Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic Passports between Pakistan and Portugal."

The agreement will facilitate high-level engagement and diplomatic exchanges and further strengthen the longstanding and friendly relations between the two countries.

Later, addressing a joint press stakeout after the talks, Dar said his discussion with Rangel also included Islamabad's "unwavering support" for the Palestinian people as well as the country's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

"On Afghanistan, I stressed that Afghan territory must not be used for terrorist activities against any country, particularly Pakistan," he said.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's stance on the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India, stressing that New Delhi's unilateral decision to hold the treaty in abeyance constitutes a "material breach of international law and a dangerous attempt to weaponize shared water resources."

There was no immediate response from India or Afghanistan to Dar's remarks.

Rangel, for his part, lauded Pakistan's mediation efforts in the US-Iran conflict, saying: "Without your mediation, we are fully aware that things would have been much more difficult than they are."

"Everybody knows in the world the role that your government had in this conflict in the Middle East. Things are not fantastic there; they are difficult. But the truth is that they would be much worse without Pakistani mediation and systematic [outreach] to try to bring all sides and all stakeholders to a very reasonable position," he maintained.

He also lauded Pakistan's tripartite defense pact with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia as well as the R4+E4 framework with the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

The R4 (Regional Four) comprises Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.





