News Economy Nvidia reinstates Huang as CEO, in move praised by Trump

Nvidia reinstates Huang as CEO, in move praised by Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday hailed AI giant Nvidia's decision to bring back co-founder Jensen Huang less than two weeks after he resigned over an alleged spy scandal. In a Truth Social post Trump, who has been calling for Huang to be brought back, also said the US government "has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security."

US tech corporation Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as president and chief executive, "effective immediately," it said in a statement on Monday.



Nvidia's board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Huang following discussions and meetings with him, as well as receiving input from "senior levels" of the US government, the statement said.



US President Donald Trump welcomed what he called the "correct and proper decision," in a post on Truth Social, adding that the US government "has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to national security."



Huang had stepped down on November 12 amid growing pressure after at least two extramarital affairs came to light.



One of the women was an executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed and is suspected by US security agencies of having been recruited by Chinese intelligence. The other was reportedly a senior Nvidia executive who reported directly to Huang.



The chipmaker has become one of the world's most influential companies, with its graphics processing units powering most of today's AI technology. The scandal sent tech shares plummeting.









