Tyson Fury says he was diagnosed with schizophrenia after 2015 world title win

British boxer Tyson Fury says he was diagnosed with schizophrenia after his 2015 world heavyweight title victory over Wladimir Klitschko, describing years of distress in a new Netflix documentary.

Fury, 38, and his wife Paris recount how his mental health deteriorated after the win, with the boxer hearing voices that he believed threatened him and his family.

"Words can't explain the darkness I was in," Fury says in the film.

The couple describe his admission to hospital in June 2016 with a suspected heart attack, which doctors determined was an anxiety attack.

Fury recall believing that the radio was speaking directly to him and asking Paris to take him out of the hospital because he feared people wanted to harm him.

The couple say diagnoses of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder followed.

Fury also describe struggling with depression, gaining weight and using drugs and alcohol during his time away from boxing.

He says the voices made ordinary conversations difficult, and he did not know where to turn for help.

The documentary, titled Tyson Fury, premieres on Friday. Directed by Lucy Wilcox, it includes interviews with Fury, Paris and his father John, alongside previously unseen archival footage.

Schizophrenia is a long-term mental health condition whose symptoms can include hallucinations, delusions and disorganized thinking.

Bipolar disorder, meanwhile, involves episodes of unusually high and low mood. Both conditions can be managed with treatment and support.

Fury describes a Halloween outing in 2017 as a turning point that prompted him to return to training and focus more on his family.

His comeback eventually brought another world heavyweight title when he defeated Deontay Wilder in 2020.

The documentary's release comes two weeks before Fury's scheduled fight against fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Dec. 11.

The bout will stream live globally on Netflix.





