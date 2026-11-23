Shares of US chipmaker Nvidia surged around 35.8% at Monday's market open after the company's board unanimously voted to reinstate co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive.

The stock climbed as high as $171.3 from Friday's close of $125.53, adding more than $1 trillion in market value to lift Nvidia's valuation to $4.03 trillion as of 1520GMT.

Huang's return as president, chief executive, and board director takes effect immediately, coming less than two weeks after his abrupt resignation on Nov. 12.

Nvidia said its board reached the decision after discussions left directors satisfied with Huang's candor and ability to lead the artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant.

The company added that the board received input from senior levels of the US government, giving it confidence that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk.

The move followed an overnight social media post by US President Donald Trump calling for Huang's reinstatement and praising him as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure."

"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said.

Board Chair Harvey C. Jones, who will remain in his role, expressed confidence in Huang and thanked Colette Kress for serving as interim CEO alongside her continuing chief financial officer duties.

Nvidia stressed that an independent directors' committee investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will proceed to conclusion with his full cooperation.

The board also formed a National Security and Export Control Committee and launched a search for a new chief compliance officer as Nvidia continues cooperating with government inquiries.

Huang had stepped down earlier this month amid scandals involving extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of spying for China, which Beijing denied.

News of his return sparked a broad tech rebound on Monday, lifting the Nasdaq nearly 6% at the open alongside gains in Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Micron Technology.