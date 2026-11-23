Belgian King Philippe gave Prime Minister Bart De Wever more time on Monday to reach a budget deal after days of talks failed to break the deadlock among the governing coalition parties.

De Wever briefed the king at the Royal Palace after several days of unsuccessful talks with coalition partners, including a meeting of a smaller group of Cabinet ministers earlier Monday.

The king expressed regret over the lack of progress and urged De Wever to reach a deal as soon as possible, the palace said in a statement. He called on all parties to put the public interest first and take responsibility for preventing the political crisis from deepening.

After the meeting, De Wever said he would convene the leaders of the governing coalition parties to discuss how to break the impasse.

De Wever said the government's core negotiating group had been unable to agree on a budget framework because one coalition partner had rejected the proposed compromise. His remarks were understood to refer to the Flemish socialist Vooruit party.

He warned that failure to reach a deal by the end of the year would effectively bring down the government, as the provisional budget arrangements would reach their 12-month limit.

De Wever will continue to brief the king at their weekly meetings.





