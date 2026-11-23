News World Iranian singer and band members lashed for YouTube concert

Iranian singer and band members lashed for YouTube concert

According to the Emtedad news outlet, citing legal counsel for Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi, a sentence of 74 lashes was carried out against Ahmadi and four others on Monday.

A sentence of 74 lashes was carried out on Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four others on Monday, the Emtedad news outlet reported, citing Ahmadi's lawyer.



The five had been sentenced earlier this year in connection with an online concert streamed on YouTube in December 2024, when Ahmadi and her band performed at a traditional roadside inn, or caravanserai, thereby violating several laws in Iran.



Public performances by female singers are prohibited in the Islamic Republic. In addition, Ahmadi performed without a headscarf and wore a dress.



The recording of the concert has currently received more than 3 million views on YouTube.



Protests by Iranian women against the country's strict Islamic laws have intensified.



In 2022, large crowds took to the streets under the slogan "Woman, Life, Freedom" to protest against the repressive policies. The demonstrations were violently suppressed.



Nevertheless, many women in major Iranian cities continue to defy Islamic dress codes as an expression of protest and personal autonomy.









