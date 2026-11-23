Mamdani administration expands New York's 9/11 records portal to more than 440,000 pages

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the city's Law Department made another 84,000 documents concerning the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and their aftermath publicly available Sunday, increasing the total collection to more than 440,000 pages.

The newly released materials were uploaded to the city's public records portal, which has attracted more than 11 million unique visitors since it was established in September.

For years, first responders, public officials and relatives of people who developed illnesses associated with the attacks have pressed the city to disclose documents concerning toxic air exposure, debris and the authorities' handling of the aftermath.

Mamdani introduced the portal in September, providing public access to documents that New Yorkers had sought for years, including the Harding Memo and a collection referred to as the "68 Boxes."

The city's fiscal year 2027 budget sets aside $34 million for developing and operating the platform.

"After the horrific terror attacks of September 11th and the devastating health consequences that followed, New Yorkers across the five boroughs demanded transparency from their government, but were met with silence," Mamdani said.

He added that the administration would continue making documents available "until survivors, first responders and families have the information and clarity they deserve."

New York City Corporation Counsel Steven Banks said the latest batch was part of the administration's efforts to provide public access to records concerning the city's response following the attacks.

He said the administration was addressing years of administrative obstacles and delays that had kept information from first responders, survivors and victims' relatives.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin stressed that the impact of the Sept. 11 attacks had continued long after the day itself, with thousands of people still facing serious health consequences.

She said tens of thousands of New Yorkers had developed serious illnesses following exposure to toxic conditions in Lower Manhattan, while many others had died.

Menin described the publication of the additional documents as a significant move toward greater government transparency and accountability, adding that survivors and their families deserved to know about the dangers they had encountered.