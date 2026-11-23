Democrats have secured 258 seats in the US House of Representatives following the Nov. 3 midterm elections, marking their strongest performance in the chamber in over three decades, according to election results reported Sunday by the Associated Press.

The party reached the milestone after Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated longtime Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx in North Carolina's 5th Congressional District following a recount.

Hubbard led Foxx by 330 votes out of approximately 287,000 cast, according to AP. The victory brought Democrats' total gains to 44 seats nationwide, surpassing the 40 seats the party gained in the 2018 midterm elections during President Donald Trump's first term.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Hubbard thanked Foxx for her commitment to a smooth transition after she conceded defeat and congratulated him on his victory.

Democrats also won 11 of North Carolina's 14 House seats, while Republicans secured at least 173 seats nationwide, AP reported.

The result matches the 258 House seats Democrats won in 1992, when Bill Clinton was elected president, and exceeds the 257 seats they secured in 2008, when Barack Obama won the presidency, according to historical election records compiled by the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Four House races remain undecided, including one each in Minnesota and Tennessee and two in Louisiana, where runoff elections are scheduled for December.

Democrats also regained control of the Senate, securing 56 seats in the 100-member chamber, according to AP, setting the stage for a divided government during the final two years of Trump's presidency.

With their expanded congressional majorities, Democrats are expected to prioritize legislation addressing the cost of living and health care, push to end the US war with Iran and pursue investigations into the Trump administration.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, nominated by his party for speaker, is positioned to become the chamber's first Black speaker when the new Congress convenes in January.

In the Senate, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer faces a challenge from Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland for the majority leader post, with the party's leadership election scheduled for Dec. 1.