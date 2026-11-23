Three civilians were killed and 10 others, including five children, were injured in a drone attack targeting civilian sites in the Karari locality of Sudan's Khartoum state, local authorities said Monday.

Khartoum Governor Ahmed Othman Hamza visited the injured at Al-Nao Hospital, accompanied by Health Ministry Director-General Mahmoud Al-Badri and hospital director Jamal Al-Tayeb, according to the Khartoum media office.

Survivors told officials that the roof of one room collapsed and walls were damaged by the explosion, with police pulling the bodies of those killed from beneath the rubble and transferring the wounded to a hospital.

The governor condemned the targeting of civilians in their homes, describing it as "immoral behavior" that, he said, the militia had pursued throughout the war.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 15, 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF because of disagreements about integrating the paramilitary force into the regular military.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions, and caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.