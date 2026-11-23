Attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz reached their highest monthly level in October since the US-Iran conflict began in late February, according to official figures from the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO).

Incidents reported to UKMTO surpassed 30 in October for the first time since the outbreak of the war, while at least 22 attacks were recorded in November as of Sunday across the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman.

Prior to October, reported attacks averaged roughly 10 per month, according to the data. Separate figures from the International Maritime Organization also indicate that October saw the highest number of confirmed incidents so far this year.

In its weekly overview published on Friday, UKMTO said its figures only reflect incidents verified through primary sources, noting that additional incidents are known but cannot be independently verified.

The agency also said in mid-October that the majority of attacked vessels were declining to report incidents, while many ships have switched off tracking devices to avoid detection.

Commercial traffic through the strait, which carried roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies before the war, remains about 65% below pre-conflict levels following Iran's efforts to halt shipping and a US blockade on Iranian ports.

In a mid-October report, the maritime monitor stated it was struggling to capture the full tally of attacks as the majority of targeted vessels declined to report incidents to the agency.

Global oil prices have declined recently, which the International Energy Agency attributed to recovering Gulf exports alongside easing concerns over fresh US military action after the US midterm elections.