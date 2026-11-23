A fire that broke out in a patient room at a hospital in Berlin's Lichtenberg district injured 15 people Sunday night, the city's fire brigade said, leaving one person in critical condition.

The blaze started on the first upper floor of a hospital building section, according to officials. Smoke quickly spread through other parts of the building, forcing a full evacuation as crews moved in to extinguish the flames and search for occupants.

"One person with life-threatening injuries and one person with serious injuries were transported to other hospitals under emergency medical escort," the Berlin Fire Brigade said in a statement. "A further 13 people suffered minor injuries and were medically supported on site."

After extinguishing the fire and ventilating the building, firefighters handed the scene over to police, who have opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

No further details on the origin of the fire have been released.