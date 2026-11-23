Russia in no rush to appoint ambassadors to UK, France amid strained ties: Kremlin

Russia is in no hurry to appoint new ambassadors to France and the UK because diplomatic relations with the two countries are effectively nonexistent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Speaking in an interview with Russian daily Vedomosti, Peskov said Moscow had been without ambassadors in London and Paris for more than two months.

"There are no relations with these countries, so there is no need to hurry," he said.

Peskov also said Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had not discussed the appointment of a new Russian ambassador to Washington during their talks in China.

"No, such details were not discussed. The conversation was more conceptual," he said.

Russia's ambassador to the US, Alexander Darchiev, who had held the post since March 2025, died in Moscow on Nov. 11 at age 66 following a chronic illness.