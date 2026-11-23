Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday officially launched work on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) in the country's southern Syunik region, describing it as a historic milestone and Armenia's largest economic project since independence.

"It is a great honor for me to announce the launch of the TRIPP project and the practical phase of the regional unblocking, carried out jointly by the governments of Armenia and the US," Pashinyan said, according to a statement from his office.

The approximately 43-kilometer (27-mile) route will connect mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory and is expected to include railway, road, pipeline, power transmission and fiber-optic links, according to Armenian officials.

The project emerged from an Aug. 8, 2025, summit in Washington, where Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration on peace following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Pashinyan described the summit as a turning point for the South Caucasus, saying TRIPP would have major regional and international significance by boosting the Trans-Caspian trade route and east-west transport links.

He also emphasized its importance for Armenia's economic development and security.

Armenia's parliament ratified a framework agreement on strategic partnership with the US concerning TRIPP on Oct. 28, 2026. President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed the ratification document on Nov. 10.

Armenian officials have stressed that the country will retain control over legislation, customs and management of the route.