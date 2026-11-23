4 arrested more than 2 months after train derailment in France

Four people have been arrested near Rouen in connection with a September train derailment that injured 44 people in northwestern France, French public broadcaster Franceinfo reported Monday.

Among those arrested were a 45-year-old man and his two sons, who were detained near the town of Cleon. A fourth person was also detained in connection with the investigation.

The arrests came more than two months after a regional train traveling from Rouen to Caen derailed near Cleon in the Seine-Maritime department on Sept. 11. The train was carrying 186 passengers.

A section of rail was found on the tracks after the derailment. Among those injured was an 18-year-old woman who was seriously hurt.

Investigators are examining how the section of rail ended up on the tracks. The arrests do not establish responsibility for the derailment.





