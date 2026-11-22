Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party agreed Sunday to hold another round of talks after a 4-hour meeting failed to find consensus on forming a unity government.

In a joint statement, the parties said their delegations presented their positions on key issues and discussed them in detail before agreeing to meet again. The statement gave no date for the next meeting and announced no breakthroughs.

President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot on Nov. 8 with forming a government. Eisenkot is seeking a broad coalition that would bring Likud together with parties from his bloc to succeed Netanyahu's government.

Yashar, which holds 21 seats in the 120-member Knesset, insists that Eisenkot serve as prime minister for the full term. Likud, which holds 27 seats, wants Netanyahu to take the premiership. Eisenkot's team has also called for excluding National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from the next government, a demand Likud declined to commit to in advance, Israel's Channel 12 reported earlier.

Earlier Sunday, Netanyahu met separately with Ben-Gvir, whose Otzma Yehudit party holds seven seats, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose Religious Zionism party holds six. Likud said the meetings were aimed at "coordinating the right-wing camp's next steps."

Eisenkot's bloc includes Yashar, Naftali Bennett's Together list with 12 seats, Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beytenu with seven and Yair Golan's Democrats with eight.

If unity talks fail, Yashar plans to seek a Knesset confidence vote for a minority government before Eisenkot's mandate expires on Dec. 6. The proposed government would rely on outside support from the Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, and the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas. The two parties hold 19 seats between them.

A minority government can win a confidence vote if votes in favor outnumber votes against. Lawmakers outside the coalition can back it in key votes without taking Cabinet posts.

Netanyahu, 77, has led a far-right government since late 2022. He is on trial on corruption charges and has been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2024 over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.