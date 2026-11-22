COP31 President Murat Kurum formally closed the UN climate summit in Antalya on Sunday without an agreement, criticizing some countries for failing to show the flexibility and commitment needed to reach a consensus.

Kurum, Türkiye's environment, urbanization and climate change minister, announced that the proposed overarching decision had not been adopted before bringing the two-week summit to a close with a ceremonial strike of the gavel.

"Unfortunately, some countries failed to demonstrate the effort and flexibility required by this historic responsibility," Kurum said during the closing plenary.

"We recognize the importance of national priorities and respect the circumstances of every country. However, on such a vital issue concerning our shared future, we would have expected all parties to take greater responsibility in finding a solution," he added.

Kurum said Türkiye had exhausted every possibility to secure a consensus throughout the negotiations, emphasizing that the climate crisis would not wait for diplomatic disagreements to be resolved.

"The world is not waiting, disasters are not waiting, and future generations are not waiting," he said.

He also pointed to the summit's Action Agenda, international partnerships and cooperation initiatives as lasting achievements despite the failure to adopt the overarching decision.

"I leave what happened here, the stalled negotiations and the processes, to the judgment of the entire world and humanity," Kurum said.

Before striking the closing gavel, he thanked participating delegations, Australian counterparts and the UN Secretariat for their contributions.

"The gavel I am about to strike will close this session, but our struggle will continue," he said, formally declaring the closure of COP31, CMP21 and CMA8.

The summit brought together representatives of 196 countries and the European Union in Antalya, Türkiye, for two weeks of climate negotiations.