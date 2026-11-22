Lavrov says German, UK defense ministers appear to be in 'inadequate state'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday that the defense ministers of Germany and the UK appeared to be "in an inadequate state."

Responding to a question from Russian state broadcaster VGTRK about the UK and German defense ministers' remarks concerning Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, Lavrov doubted their sanity.

"I cannot comment on statements made by people who, in my view, are in an inadequate state," he said.

The remarks followed a controversy involving German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who apologized to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby after describing Colby's criticism of Kyiv over the effectiveness of Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia as "a pretty stupid thing to do."

On Tuesday, Colby said before a meeting in Brussels of the contact group coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine that Kyiv's "deep strikes" against Russia do not lead to an end to the conflict but, on the contrary, "in reality probably strengthened the resolve of the Russian public."

That same day, at a news conference following the meeting, Pistorius called criticism of Kyiv's strikes "a stupid thing to do."

Later, he noted that he had been answering a journalist's question in non-native English and therefore chose an inappropriate expression to convey his position. He apologized to Colby.