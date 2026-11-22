Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the world premiere for the television show "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 23, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Grammy-winning pop star Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando have reportedly married in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, PEOPLE magazine reported Sunday.

The 33-year-old singer and the 28-year-old drummer exchanged vows on Saturday, Nov. 21, PEOPLE magazine reported, citing multiple sources.

Cyrus' parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, and her sister, Noah Cyrus, attended the ceremony. Billy Ray Cyrus' girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley, were also among the guests.

Photographs from the wedding showed the couple exchanging vows beneath an arch decorated with white flowers near a swimming pool.

The wedding comes nearly a year after the couple's engagement was confirmed by PEOPLE magazine on Dec. 2, 2025.

Cyrus was first spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Dec. 1, 2025.

Morando later revealed in an interview with Wonderland magazine in July that he had proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, the previous year.

The couple, who had been romantically linked since 2021, had reportedly wanted to visit the Japanese city for a long time.