Leader of the Democrats party Yair Golan during his party faction meeting ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the 120 Members of Knesset the israeli parliament in Jerusalem , 10 November 2026. (EPA File Photo)

Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan called Sunday for forming a minority government, describing the formation of a unity government with caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "a stab in the back."

Writing on the US social media company X, Golan, leader of the Democrats party, said the Change Bloc had entered the third week of its mandate to form a government without making any real progress.

He warned of "genuine concerns that another government led by Netanyahu could be formed."

"Replacing Netanyahu as soon as possible is the main commitment the bloc's leaders made to the public," Golan said.

He stressed that anyone obstructing the fulfillment of that commitment would have to explain their actions.

Golan described a minority government as "currently the only realistic alternative," warning that any move toward forming a unity government with Netanyahu would amount to "a stab in the back of voters."

He said leaders of the Change Bloc had been elected to replace Netanyahu, not to join him in government.

Golan stressed that his party opposed any move to form a unity government with Netanyahu.

Regarding negotiations with ultra-Orthodox parties, Golan said that if no agreed framework for cooperation was reached, the talks should not be turned into a condition for forming a government.

He also called for seriously considering the possibility of reaching understandings with the Joint List, an Arab party, refusing to rule out cooperation with party on grounds he described as "dark and tinged with racism."

Golan said his party had an excellent partnership with the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas.

On Nov. 8, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Change Bloc, with forming a new government, giving him 28 days from that date to complete the task, with a possible 14-day extension.

If he fails, another Knesset member will be given 28 days to form a government.