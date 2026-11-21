Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday he held talks in Kyiv with British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the UK had allocated more than £500 million ($654 million) for new defense and humanitarian aid packages for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy described the meeting as "good and productive" and said it sent a strong signal to Russia that support for Ukraine would not decrease.

"Britain shows its leadership in supporting us by its own example," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said the talks focused on the capabilities Ukraine needs now, above all air defense to protect its energy, logistics and water supply systems and other infrastructure.

He said the UK has no missiles of its own for Patriot systems but has strong ties in Europe and elsewhere that could help locate the missiles Ukraine needs to intercept ballistic threats.

"We are counting on this," he said.

The two sides also discussed joint production and long-range capabilities. Zelenskyy said the two countries could significantly strengthen Ukraine's missile program together.

Zelenskyy said he and Streeting also discussed a missile he said was Russian that entered Polish airspace during Coalition of the Willing exercises in Poland.

Streeting became defense secretary under Prime Minister Andy Burnham. He first visited Ukraine in that role in August.





