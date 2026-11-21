Six people were killed in a Ukraine's drone strike on the settlement of Yubileynoye in the Luhansk region, currently under the Russian control, according to the regional authorities on Saturday.

In a statement on Russia's social media platform Max, the region's Russian-appointed head, Leonid Pasechnik, announced the updated death toll after rescuers completed the search operation at a residential building that collapsed during an overnight attack.

"Six people were killed as a result of the strike on residential buildings in the settlement, including the mother of eight-year-old Polina, who was rescued, and two of her adult brothers," he said.

Some of the injured remain in hospital, while others are receiving outpatient treatment, he added.

The incident occurred overnight on Nov. 20. According to Russian reports, 19 houses were damaged, while the floors of a two-storey apartment building collapsed. Search-and-rescue operations continued for more than a day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram a Russian strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed two and injured 58 people.

Local media, citing Kryvyi Rih Defense Council head Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that the evening strike on Nov. 20 hit a restaurant parking lot in the city center with two ballistic missiles, followed by three more strikes by jet-powered Shahed drones as the rescue operation began.

Zelenskyy said other attacks hit the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne and Chernihiv regions, and the cities of Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia. He said a railway station was hit in the Sumy region.

Separately, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that at least 19 people had been injured in Russian attacks across several regions.

In the eastern Kharkiv region, 10 people were injured, while five were hurt in overnight attacks in the central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the northwestern Zhytomyr region, two people were injured in shelling, while one person was hurt in a morning attack on Kyiv and another in the western Rivne region.

Ukraine had not commented on the incident in Yubileynoye. The independent verification of claims is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.



