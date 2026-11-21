The Brussels regional government has approved a draft ordinance that would make ecocide an aggravated environmental offense and impose tougher criminal penalties for the most serious cases.

Regional Secretary of State for the Environment Ans Persoons said the government approved the draft on Thursday in its final reading. The measure will now go to the regional parliament, local broadcaster BX1 reported Friday.

The proposed offense would cover exceptionally widespread environmental damage with lasting or irreversible consequences. Examples include draining or destroying a major wetland, contaminating groundwater or waterways for prolonged periods, and releasing large quantities of toxic substances that cause lasting damage to soil, water or air quality.

Large-scale dumping of hazardous waste could also qualify if it causes widespread, substantial and long-term pollution.

Persoons said the risk of such incidents in Brussels was limited, but protecting biodiversity, air, soil and water remained a shared responsibility in urban areas.

The proposal would amend the region's 1999 code governing environmental inspections, offenses and liability.





