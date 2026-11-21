Baghdad does not rule out arrests in oil smuggling case

Iraqi government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said Saturday that the oil smuggling case had been referred to the judiciary and did not rule out arrests.

"Protecting oil pipelines is the responsibility of the government, and this is not limited to a particular geographical area but extends to all regions," al-Aboudi said in remarks carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He added that security agencies had been instructed to track all suspected smuggling activities and that the relevant authorities had submitted reports and information on the matter to Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

"Anyone whose name appears in the investigations into the smuggling file will face the judiciary," he said, without naming anyone or announcing any new arrests.

Regarding Jurf al-Nasr, the spokesman said the joint command headquarters had been established "to fully reopen the area and allow residents to return to their homes," stressing that there was no conflict between the forces deployed there.

His remarks came a day after Iraq announced the opening of a joint forces command headquarters in Jurf al-Nasr and began redeploying military and security units there, paving the way for roads to reopen and displaced residents to return.

The measures followed al-Aboudi's announcement that al-Zaidi had ordered the armed forces to enter Jurf al-Nasr.

Earlier this week, al-Aboudi also said the prime minister had set a deadline for Kataib Hezbollah, also known as the Hezbollah Brigades, to withdraw from the area. He did not specify when it would expire.

The directives came amid investigations into suspected oil smuggling.

Al-Aboudi said an investigative committee inspected six sites and found "clear manipulation of pipelines passing through the area."

He also reported attempts to conceal evidence and the discovery of two refineries, a tanker and storage tanks.

Kataib Hezbollah denied the allegations, saying inspectors had found no pipeline violations.

The group maintained that the tanks and facilities were used to supply fuel to military vehicles.

Jurf al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhar, is in northern Babil province.

Iraqi forces and factions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) recaptured the area from the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group in 2014.

The district has remained under tight security since then, with armed factions, particularly Kataib Hezbollah, maintaining influence in the area.

Many residents displaced during the fighting have yet to return.





