The FBI is investigating a suspected breach of a nationwide database used by federal, state ⁠and local law enforcement ⁠agencies to share criminal justice information, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people briefed on ⁠the investigation.

The apparent compromise of the National Crime Information Center database would mark the second intrusion involving an FBI system in recent months and the latest in a string of cyber incidents that have alarmed US officials over ⁠the ⁠past week.

The agency did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The FBI database is used by law enforcement agencies nationwide to store and share information on warrants, criminal histories and ⁠background checks.

Previous high-profile cyber disruptions over the past week have included a global outage affecting hundreds of millions of Microsoft users and a nationwide halt to air travel that disrupted ⁠more ‌than ‌18,000 flights.

A September breach ⁠by a digital ‌extortion group known as "ShinyHunters" accessed an FBI jobs website, ⁠compromising data on current ⁠and former FBI employees.







