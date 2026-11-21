Azerbaijan and Vietnam on Saturday signed cooperation agreements in different sectors, including one on assessing, developing and implementing solar and wind power projects.

Vietnamese President To Lam and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents on fire prevention and firefighting, search and rescue, and cooperation between the offices of the two presidents as they met in Hanoi, VietnamPlus reported.

To Lam called for stronger cooperation in traditional areas, including trade, energy, oil and gas, defense, security, culture, sports and tourism, as well as expanded ties in new fields such as innovation, science and technology.

Aliyev stressed the importance of energy cooperation, particularly in oil and gas, and called on businesses from both countries to establish joint ventures and invest in clean and renewable energy projects.

He also urged concrete steps to boost trade, economic and investment ties.

The two leaders agreed to encourage businesses to explore investment opportunities and discussed specific measures to promote cooperation in other potential areas, including defense, security and transport, with a focus on promoting the operation of the Trans-Caspian transport route.

They also agreed to promote agricultural trade and strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and the South Caucasus and Central Asia, as well as between Azerbaijan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Aliyev concluded his three-day visit to Vietnam on Saturday.





