UN talks on regulating weapons with little or no human oversight ended on Saturday with a pledge for further discussions to develop new rules within two years, an ⁠outcome weakened by Russia's opposition and disappointing human rights groups.

Proponents had called for legally binding rules within a short timeframe to regulate weapons systems that can identify and engage targets with varying degrees of autonomy, sometimes called "killer robots".

Around 100 countries backed this position but big arms-producing nations like the US, Russia and Israel opposed this, resulting in a watered-down agreement that left open the question of whether future measures would be legally binding.

The member states of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons had been meeting in Geneva ⁠since ⁠Monday as alarm grows over the use of lethal autonomous weapons systems in conflicts, including in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East.

The UN secretary-general, the pope and the Red Cross have all called for strong and legally binding rules.

The meeting's Swiss chair, Julien Thoeni, hailed the deal as a significant achievement for humanitarian disarmament after more than 10 years of talks.

"It shows that even in today's deeply divided world, multilateral diplomacy can ⁠still deliver concrete results," he told reporters in a hoarse voice as talks concluded after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT).

A diplomat involved in the talks from a country supporting new laws said the outcome was "disappointing but could have been much worse".

Negotiators spent hours wrangling over a handful of words overnight, diplomats said, after Russian objections to rules of procedure forced the cancellation of some formal meetings.

Many ⁠rights groups ‌criticised ‌the outcome, which they said means technology now has a ⁠chance to overtake diplomacy.

"Delaying the creation ‌of a legally binding instrument puts civilians and humanity at risk," said Nicole van Rooijen, executive director at Stop Killer Robots, ⁠on the sidelines of the talks.

Some observers and former ⁠military officials say states should be prepared to consider a new process ⁠outside the current UN framework, which requires all 128 state parties to agree by consensus.





