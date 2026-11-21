Britain's King Charles III thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Türkiye for hosting the UN climate summit COP31 in Antalya, calling on world leaders to translate climate commitments into concrete action.

In a letter addressed to Erdogan and COP31 President Murat Kurum, who also serves as Türkiye's environment minister, Charles expressed his appreciation for bringing the international community together at a critical moment, according to a statement from the Turkish Environment Ministry.

He also thanked Australia for its role as president of negotiations at the summit.

The monarch warned that communities worldwide are already experiencing extreme heat, floods, droughts, wildfires and storms, stressing that climate change is no longer a distant threat but a growing reality.

"The need for action has never been clearer or more urgent," Charles said, welcoming the COP31 presidency's determination to turn previous commitments into tangible results.

He emphasized that eliminating unnecessary methane emissions and leaks from the oil and gas sector by 2030 would be among the fastest ways to slow near-term warming, alongside transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Charles also called for accelerating the clean energy transition, protecting forests and oceans, advancing green electrification and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities.

He stressed that achieving these goals would require substantial financing and cooperation among governments, businesses, investors and civil society.

The king said disruptions in fossil fuel markets had further highlighted the importance of renewable energy for strengthening energy security and resilience.

Calling for collective action, Charles urged participants at the Antalya summit to demonstrate not only ambition but also the determination to translate it into action.

"That must be the legacy of COP31," he said.

"Our children and grandchildren will judge us not by the promises we made, but by what we chose to do."



