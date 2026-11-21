Nearly half of people in Germany (49%) want to scale back or end aid to Ukraine, according to a survey published on Saturday by the polling organization YouGov for German Sunday newspaper Welt am Sonntag.



Germany provides Ukraine with billions in aid, yet public opinion is divided, the poll showed. Some 39% are in favour of keeping support at its current level or increasing it.



One in four people say the support should be stopped, while 24% would reduce it. About 30% want to keep it unchanged, and 9% would increase it, YouGov said. The support covers financial aid, weapons and humanitarian assistance.



Support is strongest among Green voters. Half of those who said they voted for the Greens in the last elections would keep aid at its current level, and 32% would increase it, the poll said.



Among voters for the far-right Alternative for Germany, a majority (62%) say aid should be stopped, while 27% favour reducing it, the poll showed.



Voters for the conservative Christian Democrats bloc, the Social Democratic Party and The Left party fall between these figures. Support is particularly strong among the youngest group, aged 18 to 29, and among those aged 70 and over, the results show.



Almost one in two say German Chancellor Friedrich Merz should speak "as soon as possible" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, even if Russia makes no concessions in the war in Ukraine beforehand, according to YouGov.



The survey is representative of the population aged 18 and over. The institute interviewed 2,329 adults online, YouGov said.



