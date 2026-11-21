The UN disarmament chief on Saturday welcomed progress toward international rules on lethal autonomous weapons systems after countries agreed to a two-year process to develop an instrument, despite failing to secure a mandate to negotiate a legally binding treaty.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva in the early morning hours following the conclusion of the five-day Seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu described the agreement as a "significant achievement" while acknowledging its limitations.

She noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sought a legally binding instrument to be negotiated and concluded by the end of 2026, adding: "We at least have a mandate for high contracting parties to elaborate within two years."

"The path to or possibility to have a legally binding instrument is still open; it's not closed," Nakamitsu said.

She stressed that the agreement marked the beginning of further work and urged countries to pursue "the strongest possible" instrument to prohibit and regulate lethal autonomous weapons systems.

The new two-year mandate allows a group of governmental experts to develop an instrument and make recommendations on its legal nature, including whether it should become a binding protocol.

Swiss Ambassador Julien Thorneycroft, who presided over the conference, joined Nakamitsu in describing the outcome as a "significant achievement" after more than a decade of discussions.

"As president of this conference and as representative of Switzerland, I am particularly pleased with today's outcome," he said. "After more than 10 years of discussion, the CCW has now agreed to launch the elaboration of an international instrument on lethal autonomous weapon system, which should be conducted over the next two years."

However, Nakamitsu also expressed disappointment that procedural disagreements had prevented the conference from reviewing implementation of the convention, particularly amid increasing conflicts and civilian casualties.

- 'Missed opportunity'

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Saturday that the conference had missed an opportunity to secure an immediate mandate for negotiations on a legally binding agreement.

ICRC "regrets" that the review conference "failed to agree to a clear and immediate negotiation mandate for a legally binding instrument to regulate autonomous weapons systems," it said in a statement, adding: "While an opportunity has been missed, the imperative to act remains."

Warning of growing risks from AI-enabled weapons, the ICRC urged states to establish a binding instrument prohibiting unpredictable autonomous weapons and systems that directly target humans, while restricting the development and use of other autonomous weapons.

"They must find a way to deliver on the call by 163 states, expressed in the resolution of the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly approved last month, to negotiate an instrument," it urged.





