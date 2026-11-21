A Ukrainian drone hit a Russian cargo ship which caught fire on the eastern Baltic Sea, as Finland's prime minister said Kyiv had the right to hit back against its "aggressor".

Hours later, a Russian helicopter was suspected of violating Finnish airspace, according to the Finnish defence minister, who drew a possible link between the two incidents.

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo suggested it had to do with the Ukraine-Russia war started by Moscow's 2022 invasion.

"War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity... Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor," Orpo said on X.

Petteri Blomvall, Officer at Finnish Border Guard told AFP: "I can confirm that a Ukrainian drone strike hit the ship in the morning that caused the fire.

"The crew from the ship has been evacuated, the ship is anchored and the firefighting is ongoing," he added.

Fighting off a Russian invasion now in its fifth year, Ukraine has stepped up its long-range barrages against Russia far beyond the front lines.

"On Saturday morning, the Finnish Defence Forces detected a drone attack against a Russian cargo vessel west of Suursaari, in the eastern Gulf of Finland, in international waters," the ministry said in a statement.

It identified the ship as the Sparta II, which, according to the site Opensanctions, is under Ukrainian and US sanctions. The website said the ship was suspected of transporting weapons from Syria to Russia.

The MarineTraffic maritime monitoring website said the Sparta II had departed St Petersburg around 11:00 pm and was bound for the port of Baltiysk, in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

- 'Situation under control' -

Finland's Border Guard service, dispatched to the scene, observed the ship on fire and drifting towards Finnish waters after the strike.

The service said a restricted area had been set up around the ship to ensure safety, and it was "not currently aware of any danger to the surrounding maritime traffic".

"The plan for the rescue operation is to enable the towing of the disabled vessel to the Russian area of responsibility," the border guard said in a statement.

Finland's defence ministry said it had immediately informed NATO of the drone strike.

It also said temporary restrictions were being enforced in the airspace and maritime area of the eastern part of the Gulf.

Hours after the reported drone attack, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said that a Russian helicopter was suspected of violating Finnish airspace.

"The suspected airspace violation may be linked to rescue or monitoring operations involving a cargo ship that was damaged in the Gulf of Finland," he said on X.

His ministry added the helicopter penetrated up to 4.1 kilometres (2.5 miles) into Finnish territory.

The Baltic Sea has become a potential flashpoint in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Western countries accusing Moscow of conducting a "hybrid war" in the strategic waterway.

Lying at the easternmost end of the Baltic along the coasts of Finland, Estonia and Russia, the Gulf of Finland is a key maritime passage for Russia, leading to the former capital, Saint Petersburg.

Finland, rattled by Russia's invasion, joined NATO in 2023, dropping decades of military non-alignment.

In other overspill from the Ukraine conflict, Poland said two Russian missiles landed in its territory on Friday, accusing the Kremlin of "intentional provocation" near where thousands of European troops are holding exercises.