US House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has pledged to make ending the war in Iran an early priority, while calling for a renewed US commitment to Palestinian statehood and describing the destruction in Gaza as unacceptable.

In an interview published Saturday by The New York Times, Jeffries said Democrats would move aggressively to end what he described as a "reckless and costly war of choice" shortly after taking control of the House of Representatives in January.

"There's probably nothing more immediate in terms of being able to provide economic relief to the American people than ending this conflict that should have never started to begin with," he said.

Jeffries argued that Iran was now in a stronger position than before the war, warning that the conflict had further complicated an already volatile regional situation.

He also said President Donald Trump could end the war immediately, adding that Democrats were discussing ways to ensure its termination through congressional spending legislation.

On Palestine, Jeffries called for a renewed push toward a two-state solution, envisioning an independent Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel.

"The death, the destruction, the devastation that has been experienced in Gaza by Palestinian civilians is unacceptable, unsustainable and un-American," he told the newspaper.

He called for increased humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies, housing support, clean water and improved living conditions.

Jeffries also identified legislation targeting settler violence in the occupied West Bank as an early priority, saying he wanted the House to advance the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act within the first 100 days of the new Congress.





